Author Jo Ann R. Smith’s New Book, "They Cry with Their Hearts," is a Moving Children’s Story About the Realities of Adoption
Recent release “They Cry with Their Hearts” from Page Publishing author Jo Ann R. Smith is an inspiring children’s story that follows Dennis and Jean as they adopt their six-month-old son and twelve-month-old daughter.
Crystal, NM, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jo Ann R. Smith, who has earned a degree in history from St. Cloud University, has completed her new book, “They Cry with Their Hearts”: a heartwarming tale that celebrates the joy of family.
Unable to have biological children, Dennis and Jean decide to adopt. They first adopt Matthew, who is only six months old. He brings them so much joy. Dennis and Jean adopt a twelve-month-old daughter, Ann. Ann was born in Korea. Jean is given special permission to travel to Korea and bring Ann home to Minnesota.
Author Jo Ann R. Smith continued at St. Cloud University to pursue some graduate work. She has been writing for decades. Some of her published works have been in a British magazine and the local newspaper. She was the editor of the weekly newsletter for married student housing at the University of Minnesota. She has been writing stories for her grandchildren for twenty years.
At one time, Smith ran a licensed daycare in her home. She also worked as lead teacher in a daycare housed in a nursing home for the children of workers at the home. Young children bring much happiness to her life. Hearing a grandchild giggle at an appropriate time as she reads them her newest story brings much happiness to her heart.
Smith begins, “Jean was at work one day, typing on her computer keyboard. Suddenly a tear rolled down her cheek and made a big splash on her beautiful green blouse. Jean took a tissue from her drawer to wipe her cheek. Then she went back to her typing. Jean often cried with her heart, but sometimes her eyes cried too. She was very sad, and so very lonely.”
She continues, “Her husband, Dennis, flew on a big airplane every Monday morning to get to his job. On Friday at suppertime, he would fly back home. Since today was Monday, Dennis was looking out of the airplane window. All of a sudden a big tear rolled down his cheek and made a big splash on his jacket. Dennis took a handkerchief from his pocket and wiped his cheeks. Dennis often cried with his heart, but sometimes his eyes cried too. He was very sad, and so very lonely.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jo Ann R. Smith’s thoughtful tale celebrates the bond among Jean, Dennis, and their children. Loving their children dearly, Jean and Dennis often think of the biological parents. What, they wonder, could have possibly persuaded them to put their children up for adoption?
