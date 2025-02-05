Author Lewis G. Gazoul’s New Book, "Ley of the Faerie," is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure That Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Restore Magic to the Realm of One Land
Recent release “Ley of the Faerie” from Page Publishing author Lewis G. Gazoul is a compelling tale that centers around the magical tribes of One Land, who are on the brink of destruction for unknown reasons. As a dangerous enemy arises, a band of unlikely heroes must come together in order to restore the magic of One Land before all is lost.
Grosse Pointe, MI, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lewis G. Gazoul, who has always enjoyed the wilderness and has hiked, hunted, and camped throughout the United States, especially all over the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of the great state of Michigan, has completed his new book, “Ley of the Faerie”: a riveting story of group of heroes who must accomplish a difficult mission in order to save their land before it slips into the grasp of a newly resurrected evil entity.
“Delphinade would not stop. Fiercely independent, she is anxiously pursuing the mysterious mission commanded to her by seer and shape-shifter Druid Thessien. Baytel, leading Druid of the Citadel, is determined to fulfill a separate mission, along with his battle-tested Companions, yet they are divided. In an undiscovered portion of the One Land, serenely clever Elves unknowingly await invasion. And the Citadel, supreme fortress and knowledge center, is inexplicably crumbling,” writes Gazoul.
“Only the placement of four precious stones, each one of a kind, along a specific ley line before the summer solstice will restore the magic of the Faerie, the Citadel, and the One Land itself.
“Unknown to all, the resurrection of a horrific being has occurred, a being who enlists underlings to wreak havoc and destroy what is right. The evil one’s aim: to subjugate the sects of humanity. As well, the relentless Rele Ora, a power-thirsting oppressor, is assembling an army of conquest.
“Prophecies and visions, battles and heroism, treachery and heartache, and love found and love lost are to unfold with stunning revelations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lewis G. Gazoul’s enthralling tale continues the saga begun by the author with his previous works of “Druids of the Faerie” books 1 and 2 and “Pilgrimage of the Faerie” book 3, yet it stands alone as its own grand story. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Ley of the Faerie” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the fantasy genre.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Ley of the Faerie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
