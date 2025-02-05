Author Lewis G. Gazoul’s New Book, "Ley of the Faerie," is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure That Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Restore Magic to the Realm of One Land

Recent release “Ley of the Faerie” from Page Publishing author Lewis G. Gazoul is a compelling tale that centers around the magical tribes of One Land, who are on the brink of destruction for unknown reasons. As a dangerous enemy arises, a band of unlikely heroes must come together in order to restore the magic of One Land before all is lost.