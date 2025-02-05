Author Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Globalism vs. God: Can They Co-Exist?” Explores if Globalism and a One World Government is at Odds with Mankind’s Nature

Recent release “Globalism vs. God: Can They Co-Exist?” from Page Publishing author Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D. is a fascinating discussion surrounding the ideas of globalism, and if a one-world government could possibly exist among the world today. Inspired by Immanuel Kant’s ideas for a perpetually peaceful society, Dr. Deaton discusses why the ideal of globalism may be against humanity’s instincts.