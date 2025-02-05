Author Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Globalism vs. God: Can They Co-Exist?” Explores if Globalism and a One World Government is at Odds with Mankind’s Nature
Recent release “Globalism vs. God: Can They Co-Exist?” from Page Publishing author Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D. is a fascinating discussion surrounding the ideas of globalism, and if a one-world government could possibly exist among the world today. Inspired by Immanuel Kant’s ideas for a perpetually peaceful society, Dr. Deaton discusses why the ideal of globalism may be against humanity’s instincts.
Commerce, TX, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D., a native Texan and loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a bachelor’s degree and a PhD from Texas A&M University in College Station in economics, has completed his new book, “Globalism vs. God: Can They Co-Exist?”: is an eye-opening account that ponders the question of whether or not a single, worldwide government can ever be achieved and if it would truly bring about world peace, as Immanuel Kant once believed.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, author Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D. enlisted in the US Navy in 1967 and volunteered for submarine duty. After serving four years, he returned to Texas A&M to finish his education, receiving a PhD in 1976. After graduation, he took a position as an assistant professor of economics at Appalachian State University. Three years later, Dr. Deaton went to work in the telecommunications industry, where he spent twenty-one years as a strategic planner. After retirement from Verizon, he went back to work teaching economics at Texas A&M University-Commerce for nineteen years, retiring in 2020.
“In 1795, Immanuel Kant published a little book entitled ‘Perpetual Peace,’” shares Dr. Deaton. “Kant’s purpose was to propose a solution to the endless wars between nations. His thesis was that war is caused by the existence of sovereign nation-states. Eliminate the nations, you eliminate the source of warlike behavior. While world leaders have not been quite so ambitious, they have tried to reduce warlike behavior with semiglobal organizations such as the League of Nations, the United Nations, and NATO (the latter focused predominantly on Europe). Kant’s thesis was simple-minded, in my opinion. In ‘Globalism vs. God’, I focus on a human trait that hinders the success of these current organizations. I also examine the weaknesses of Kant’s proposition.”
Published by Page Publishing, Thomas H. Deaton, Ph.D.’s thought-provoking series will invite readers to think critically about the idea of globalization, and the potential consequences that such theories could have on a modern society.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Globalism vs. God: Can They Co-Exist?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
