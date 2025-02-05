Author Dr. Peniel Mugo’s New Book, “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home: For the Mentally Challenged Individuals,” Discusses Potential Changes to Group Home Care

Recent release “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home: For the Mentally Challenged Individuals” from Page Publishing author Dr. Peniel Mugo is a compelling look at the impact that person-centered care can have in group home settings. Beginning with the history of group homes and the purpose they serve, Dr. Mugo explores avenues for future improvements to the care they provide.