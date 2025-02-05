Author Dr. Peniel Mugo’s New Book, “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home: For the Mentally Challenged Individuals,” Discusses Potential Changes to Group Home Care
Recent release “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home: For the Mentally Challenged Individuals” from Page Publishing author Dr. Peniel Mugo is a compelling look at the impact that person-centered care can have in group home settings. Beginning with the history of group homes and the purpose they serve, Dr. Mugo explores avenues for future improvements to the care they provide.
Methuen, MA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Peniel Mugo, who has been involved in health and health-related activities throughout his entire career, has completed his new book, “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home: For the Mentally Challenged Individuals”: an insightful guide to potential improvements that group homes can implement in order to improve their overall level of care for residents.
Throughout the years, Dr. Peniel Mugo has taught health courses at mid-and university-level institutions in Kenya and in the United States. He has been involved in operational research and has made recommendations on health interventional approaches, which have consequently contributed greatly to social change. He is currently an associate professor of health services management at Jarvis University College at Hawkins in Texas, USA. The author is a holder of a PhD in health services from Walden University, Minnesota (USA).
“This book is about the impact of person-centered care in group homes, which accommodate individuals who suffer from various mental health challenges,” writes Mugo. “It explains why and how these group homes were started and the challenges faced in the realization of the expected outcomes. The book goes further to describe research done in a group home where [I] was a participant. The group home is in Massachusetts State (USA), and it is explained in the book how the findings of this research could be used by institutions in order to improve the care of the mentally challenged individuals under their care.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Peniel Mugo’s thought-provoking writings will help readers better understand the role that group homes serve in society, as well as how they can better function for residents to receive the best care possible. Insightful and comprehensive, “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home” is a powerful resource that can help revolutionize how group homes operate in the future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Secret Behind a Smile in a Group Home: For the Mentally Challenged Individuals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
