Author Erin Allen’s New Book, “The Strength In Us,” is a Charming Tale That Takes a Look at All the Many Ways Someone Can Show Strength in Different Situations
Recent release “The Strength In Us” from Covenant Books author Erin Allen is a heartwarming story examining all the ways strength can manifest in oneself. From having the courage to try something new to meeting others at their own level, “The Strength In Us” is a stirring reminder of the ways in which everyone can choose to be strong every single day.
Highland, UT, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Erin Allen, a loving wife and mother of five who loves God, teaches yoga, and enjoys long-distance running, singing, and writing, has completed her new book, “The Strength In Us”: a poignant look at all the different ways people can be strong in their lives, oftentimes without even knowing it.
“Have you ever thought about all the different ways strength can look?” writes Erin. “Have you ever witnessed strength that surprised you? ‘The Strength in Us’ shines light on and honors the diverse and paradoxical ways we can be strong.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Erin Allen’s new book is inspired by the author’s mission to help others see themselves more clearly and recognize their strength that is already present within them.
With vibrant artwork to help bring Erin’s story to life, “The Strength In Us” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression of what strength actually means.
Readers can purchase “The Strength In Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
