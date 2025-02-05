Author Erin Allen’s New Book, “The Strength In Us,” is a Charming Tale That Takes a Look at All the Many Ways Someone Can Show Strength in Different Situations

Recent release “The Strength In Us” from Covenant Books author Erin Allen is a heartwarming story examining all the ways strength can manifest in oneself. From having the courage to try something new to meeting others at their own level, “The Strength In Us” is a stirring reminder of the ways in which everyone can choose to be strong every single day.