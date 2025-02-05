Author Dary Medrano’s New Book, "Dary's Cookbook," is a Delicious Collection of Latin and Italian Dishes Presented Alongside Stories of the Author’s Family Traditions
Recent release “Dary's Cookbook” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dary Medrano is an inspiring cookbook that shares the author’s top ten recipes from both Latin and Italian cuisine. Medrano also shares childhood memories behind each recipe, all while discussing the joy and love she holds for cooking for family and friends.
Stony Point, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dary Medrano, a mother, wife, author, designer, and creator who was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York City, has completed her new book, “Dary's Cookbook”: a heartfelt collection of delicious and delectable dishes as well as a series of stories from the author’s life that captures her love of cooking for others and honoring her family traditions.
“In this cookbook, I share my top 10 recipes ranging from Latin cuisine to Italian delicacies,” writes Medrano. “With each recipe, I walk you through my childhood memories and the stories behind them. I also share how I make them today and great side dish ideas for each recipe. Whether it be for the Super Bowl game night or an intimate family dinner, these recipes will be a perfect addition to your kitchen. These recipes are so easy and quick to make. Perfect for stay-at-home parents, working parents, teenagers, and people learning how to cook.
“With step-by-step instructions, everyone will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind cookbook. Writing this cookbook has been a roller coaster of emotions. From the day-to-day of being a wife and a stay-at-home mother of two children under two years of age and two teenagers to reliving beautiful memories, and some I had forgotten or kept in a memory vault, thinking it never existed. Has food ever taken you back to old memories or experiences? I invite you to take a walk with me down memory lane as we create food that will bring warmth and love to your dining table, your heart, and your soul. This is not just a cookbook; this is my food memoir. Enjoy!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dary Medrano’s inspiring cookbook is the perfect tool to help both novices and seasoned chefs alike expertly navigate the kitchen and whip up a series of comfort classics and family favorites. From savory lasagna to unforgettable sliders, “Dary’s Cookbook” has something for everyone, with each entry infused with warmth and nostalgia.
Readers who wish to experience this appetizing work can purchase “Dary's Cookbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
