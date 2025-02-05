Author Dary Medrano’s New Book, "Dary's Cookbook," is a Delicious Collection of Latin and Italian Dishes Presented Alongside Stories of the Author’s Family Traditions

Recent release “Dary's Cookbook” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dary Medrano is an inspiring cookbook that shares the author’s top ten recipes from both Latin and Italian cuisine. Medrano also shares childhood memories behind each recipe, all while discussing the joy and love she holds for cooking for family and friends.