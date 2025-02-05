Author Naga Chigurupati’s New Book, "Female Foreign Medical Graduate," Chronicles the Author’s Journey as a Physician and Mother After Immigrating to America from India
Recent release “Female Foreign Medical Graduate” from Newman Springs Publishing author Naga Chigurupati is a stirring memoir documenting the author’s incredible story of breaking barriers as she pursues her career in a foreign land. Through countless trials and triumphs, Dr. Chigurupati reveals how she managed to overcome it all in order to forge her own path forward.
Williamsburg, VA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Naga Chigurupati, who is board-certified in five specialties and is the only minority female physician in solo private practice in her area, has completed her new book, “Female Foreign Medical Graduate”: a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author’s journey from immigrating to pursuing a medical career.
“This book details my personal and professional journey in this land of dreams as a foreign doctor,” writes Chigurupati. “Life is very challenging for immigrants, and even more so for women. I like to bring out the struggle and difficult climb uphill, but it can still be accomplished. Women are not given the recognition they deserve in workplaces, nor are they offered the opportunities that their male colleagues receive.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Naga Chigurupati’s enthralling tale is a powerful reminder of the barriers that many, especially women, must overcome in order to enter into the field of medicine. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Female Foreign Medical Graduate” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing hope and inspiration for the next generation that they too can overcome whatever barriers stand in their way towards their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Female Foreign Medical Graduate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book details my personal and professional journey in this land of dreams as a foreign doctor,” writes Chigurupati. “Life is very challenging for immigrants, and even more so for women. I like to bring out the struggle and difficult climb uphill, but it can still be accomplished. Women are not given the recognition they deserve in workplaces, nor are they offered the opportunities that their male colleagues receive.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Naga Chigurupati’s enthralling tale is a powerful reminder of the barriers that many, especially women, must overcome in order to enter into the field of medicine. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Female Foreign Medical Graduate” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing hope and inspiration for the next generation that they too can overcome whatever barriers stand in their way towards their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Female Foreign Medical Graduate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories