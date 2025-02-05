Author Mikal Mkali’s New Book, "Catch 420," is Based on the True Events of the Author’s Life and How He Was Arrested for Legally Growing Marijuana
Recent release “Catch 420” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mikal Mkali tells the story of what happens when the government lies to convict a legal mairuana grower in California and his fight for justice.
New York, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mikal Mkali, a man who has experienced many negatives that taught him to appreciate the power of love and art, has completed his new book, “Catch 420”: a gripping story that catalogues his legal troubles with the state of California where in his state, he was within his rights to grow cannabis, but the long arm of the government decided to have other plans and nearly change his life forever.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mikal Mkali’s enthralling tale speaks to where he ended up, to how he got there in the first place, alongside the many test of strength, loyalty, and resilience, exposing government corruption, shattered relationships, to missing people and famous lawyers, this true story reveals who your real friends are and how strong you can be when everything is on the line.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Catch 420” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mikal Mkali’s enthralling tale speaks to where he ended up, to how he got there in the first place, alongside the many test of strength, loyalty, and resilience, exposing government corruption, shattered relationships, to missing people and famous lawyers, this true story reveals who your real friends are and how strong you can be when everything is on the line.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Catch 420” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories