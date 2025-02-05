Author Jerald Lucas’s New Book "Reflections from a Twisted Mind" Invites Readers to Stroll Through the Labyrinth of the Author’s Mind Across an Expanse of Space and Time
Recent release “Reflections from a Twisted Mind” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerald Lucas is a stirring assortment of poems and illustrations that explores the complexities of the human experience. Each poem, filled with fragmented thoughts and vivid imagery perfectly captures the essence of the author’s ever-evolving views and creative process.
Scottsbluff, NE, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jerald Lucas, a loving husband and father who has been writing since his high school years, has completed his new book, “Reflections from a Twisted Mind”: a poignant and thought-provoking collection of poems and ruminations ranging from personal reflections on life’s milestones to deep explorations of history, relationships, and the human condition.
“The title of this book comes from comments made by friends … in response to reading [my] early writings, which were often a jumble of words, thoughts, and feelings,” writes Lucas. “It was also influenced by reactions to one of [my] drawings similar to an illustration in the book. Both comments were identical: ‘You have a twisted mind.’ These writings were assembled in a random sequence similar to how they were written or rewritten, not reflective of the dates they were written, adding to the ‘twisted mind’ idea. The poems are about growing up, history, love, change, friendship, life, and loss.
“There are works that are tied to programs prepared … while working for the National Park Service. Some of the poems were written about events that occurred during the author’s time in the service, while others were about friends and friendship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerald Lucas’s enthralling collection is sure to capture readers with each turn of the page, inviting them to embark on a cerebral literary journey. Deeply personal and candid, “Reflections from a Twisted Mind” will resonate with fans of poetry, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Reflections from a Twisted Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
