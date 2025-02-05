Author Jerald Lucas’s New Book "Reflections from a Twisted Mind" Invites Readers to Stroll Through the Labyrinth of the Author’s Mind Across an Expanse of Space and Time

Recent release “Reflections from a Twisted Mind” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerald Lucas is a stirring assortment of poems and illustrations that explores the complexities of the human experience. Each poem, filled with fragmented thoughts and vivid imagery perfectly captures the essence of the author’s ever-evolving views and creative process.