HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Cardiovascular Care Excellence
Englewood, CO, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This Heart Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish is proud to be recognized as a leading provider of cardiovascular care in the Rocky Mountain Region. In October 2024, Healthgrades announced HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked as having the #1 Cardiac Care and #1 Cardiology programs in Colorado. Based on patient outcomes, Healthgrades also recognized the hospital as:
• One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ for 3 Years in a Row (2023-2025)
• Recipient of the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for 3 Years in a Row (2023-2025)
• Recipient of the Healthgrades 2025 Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™
• Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Interventional Procedures in 2025
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Attack for 3 Years in a Row (2023-2025)
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 14 Years in a Row (2012-2025)
Additionally, the cardiovascular experts at HCA HealthONE Swedish were recognized by the following organizations for some of their most prestigious accolades over the past year:
• American College of Cardiology
- Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
- Chest Pain Center Accreditation
- One of only 259 hospitals nationwide to receive the Chest Pain - MI Registry’s 2024 Platinum Performance Achievement Award
• American Heart Association
- 2024 Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure Gold Plus and the Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for excellence in provider education, adherence to evidence-base care and follow-up coordination.
• PINC AI/ Fortune Magazine
- Named among the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in 2024
“HCA HealthONE Swedish is committed to providing the highest quality care for our community, especially patients needing emergency cardiovascular interventions,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “Our CV team, paired with our Level 1 Trauma Center, is standing by to provide patients with their best possible outcome.”
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is HCA HealthONE Swedish, a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to a robust robotics program, a certified burn and reconstructive center, and a wide-ranging oncology center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
