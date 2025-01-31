DrBalcony Expands Patio & Deck Inspection Services Across California to Strengthen Structural Safety and Compliance
DrBalcony, California’s premier provider of balcony, deck, and exterior elevated element (EEE) inspections, is expanding its deck and balcony inspection services statewide to address the increasing demand for safety compliance under SB721 and SB326 regulations. With a proven track record of over 3,000 successful inspections and a team of 30+ licensed inspectors, DrBalcony continues to lead the industry in compliance, safety, and technological advancement.
Los Angeles, CA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SB721 & SB326: Why Deck & Patio Inspections Are More Important Than Ever.
In response to the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, California enacted SB721 and SB326, requiring the regular inspection of exterior elevated elements (EEEs) in multi-family residences and HOA properties. However, balconies and decks—often overlooked in structural inspections—are just as susceptible to moisture infiltration, wood rot, and support failures.
DrBalcony’s expanded inspection services provide a comprehensive approach to structural safety, helping property owners identify hidden risks before they turn into costly repairs or life-threatening failures.
“Balconies and decks may seem like sturdy outdoor spaces, but without proper inspections, they pose the same safety risks as balconies,” said Omid Ghanadiof, Founder & CEO of DrBalcony. “At DrBalcony, we’ve streamlined the process, making inspections more accessible, affordable, and technologically advanced—helping property owners comply with California laws while prioritizing safety.”
What Sets DrBalcony Apart?
DrBalcony has redefined the industry by incorporating cutting-edge technology, AI-driven diagnostics, and proprietary software to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of deck and balcony inspection.
- Comprehensive Structural Evaluations – Our licensed inspectors assess railing integrity, joists, support beams, waterproofing, and fasteners to ensure full compliance with SB721, SB326, and Section 604.
-Smart Safety Hub Technology – DrBalcony’s AI-powered inspection system provides faster, more precise assessments and generates detailed digital reports for HOAs, property managers, and owners.
- Statewide Coverage – With over 30+ inspectors across California, we provide consistent and reliable inspections in every city and county—ensuring that no property is left vulnerable.
- Preventative Approach – Early detection of moisture damage, structural weaknesses, and code violations can save property owners thousands in repair costs while preventing legal liabilities and safety hazards.
Inspection Deadlines Are Approaching—Schedule Today
California’s sb721and SB326 deadlines are fast approaching, and non-compliance could result in significant fines, legal penalties, or worse—jeopardized resident safety.
- Sb721(Apartment Buildings): Deadline is December 2025. This inspection is required every 6 years for buildings with three or more dwelling units.
- SB326 (HOAs & Condos): Deadline was December 2024. Required every 9 years for properties managed by homeowners’ associations.
“California has set strict regulations to prevent structural failures in decks and patios, but many property owners are still unaware of the risks,” Ghanadiof added, “Our team is committed to making compliance effortless while protecting lives and investments.”
Book Your Balcony & Deck Inspection with DrBalconyWith compliance deadlines looming, don’t wait until it’s too late. Schedule your deck or balcony inspectiontoday to ensure your property remains safe, compliant, and protected.
About DrBalcony
DrBalcony is California’s largest and most trusted provider of deck, patio, and balcony inspection, specializing in AI-driven analysis, state-certified evaluations, and compliance solutions for SB721, SB326, and Section 604. With a commitment to safety, innovation, and customer service, DrBalcony continues to lead the industry with over 3,000 inspections completed and a mission to redefine property safety through technology.
Contact
