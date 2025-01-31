DrBalcony Expands Patio & Deck Inspection Services Across California to Strengthen Structural Safety and Compliance

DrBalcony, California’s premier provider of balcony, deck, and exterior elevated element (EEE) inspections, is expanding its deck and balcony inspection services statewide to address the increasing demand for safety compliance under SB721 and SB326 regulations. With a proven track record of over 3,000 successful inspections and a team of 30+ licensed inspectors, DrBalcony continues to lead the industry in compliance, safety, and technological advancement.