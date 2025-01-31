KARAGANDA: RED MAFIA Releases on over 100 Screens in the Russian Federation, Beginning January 30, 2025

KARAGANDA: RED MAFIA is set for its highly anticipated Russian Federation release in over 100 cinemas in 58 cities throughout the Russian Federation. This follows the film’s premiere in Russia at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in 2024, which Max Weissberg attended and also served as a member of the short film jury.