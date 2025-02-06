Author Barbara Marie Pitkin’s new book, “A Little Bird Told Me,” is a charming collection of stories following the adventures and aspirations of seven different birds
Recent release “A Little Bird Told Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Marie Pitkin is a captivating series of seven short stories that follow the lives and adventures of seven different birds, all with unique personalities and goals they hope to achieve. Inspired by her seven children, each tale reveals how each of these birds discover their inner strength to follow their dreams.
Palmetto, FL, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Marie Pitkin, a loving mother of seven who now resides in the Bradenton/Palmetto area, has completed her new book “A Little Bird Told Me”: a riveting assortment of short stories that center around the lives of seven birds, all of whom must discover their own paths in life to achieve their dreams.
“Here are seven stories of seven amazing birds that go through life striving to reach their potential, finding out that with faith, courage, strength, conviction, and love, one can accomplish so many things,” writes Pitkin. “Take for instance Royalle Pierre, a barnyard peacock with a dream of seeing his name in lights. He meets many different friends on his journey. Learn about Mitzi Candue, a flighty little meadowlark who wants to achieve all the things other birds can do. Of course, we find out that our Baltimore oriole, Dudley Peacemaker, must sing despite the sorrow he feels in his heart. His laughter is contagious, and everyone needs to laugh. We read about the many challenges of the snowbird Scoop Pilehigh as he braves storms to save his friends and the thrilling risks he takes to save his friends. How can a flamingo called Cassanova Plush teach a little boy his life’s profession? See what he learned from him while growing up. Can the stealthy craft of a raven called Whisper Breeze gain treasures beyond her dreams? Will she be able to do so? Is it possible for a small sparrow called Bantam Powers to soar as high as an eagle or is this just one’s imagination?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara Marie Pitkin’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s seven children, each of whom are represented in this colorful cast of avian protagonists. With vibrant artwork by the author’s son, Cash, “A Little Bird Told Me” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a heartfelt addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Little Bird Told Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
