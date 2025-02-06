Author Ernesto Macias’s New Book, "The Five Fingers of the Hand," Explores How the Bonds One Shares with Others Can Work Together Like the Fingers of a Hand

Recent release “The Five Fingers of the Hand” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ernesto Macias is a heartfelt memoir that reflects how each of the author’s family members worked as the fingers of a hand, finding their greatest strength when working together. As they face life’s challenges, this metaphor becomes more apparent, as each member finds courage and resilience within each other.