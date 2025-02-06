Author Linda DeTurk’s New Book, "Josiah and the Lost Sheep," is a Charming Story About a Young Shepherd Boy Who is Called by Angels to Find Jesus on the First Christmas

Recent release “Josiah and the Lost Sheep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda DeTurk is a captivating tale that centers around Josiah, a young shepherd boy who is visited by angels and told to seek out Jesus in the manger. Years later, Josiah once again encounters Christ while he is telling the parable of the lost sheep.