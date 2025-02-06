Author Linda DeTurk’s New Book, "Josiah and the Lost Sheep," is a Charming Story About a Young Shepherd Boy Who is Called by Angels to Find Jesus on the First Christmas
Recent release “Josiah and the Lost Sheep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda DeTurk is a captivating tale that centers around Josiah, a young shepherd boy who is visited by angels and told to seek out Jesus in the manger. Years later, Josiah once again encounters Christ while he is telling the parable of the lost sheep.
Omaha, NE, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda DeTurk, a lifelong Christian who has always been interested in writing, has completed her new book, “Josiah and the Lost Sheep”: an adorable story that brings to life the story of Jesus through the eyes of a young shepherd boy whose life is forever changed after he visits the Savior on the first Christmas.
“Read the story of Josiah, the shepherd boy, on the first Christmas,” writes DeTurk. “Angels visit his family, who are watching their sheep, and send them to find Jesus in the manger. He always remembers the baby in the manger and wonders where he is and what happened to him. Josiah grows up to be a shepherd like his father, caring for sheep and sometimes searching for them if they get lost. When Josiah hears Jesus tell the parable of the lost sheep, he understands God’s love for his people. After meeting Jesus, he knows he has found the baby in the manger, the Savior sent by God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda DeTurk’s enthralling tale explores the life and teachings of Christ, told through an approachable narrative perfectly designed for young readers. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Blaiden Cordle, who holds a degree from Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, “Josiah and the Lost Sheep” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the love of Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Josiah and the Lost Sheep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories