Author Kaelen Delcastillo’s New Book, "The Vacuum Dance," is a Fascinating and Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Strength of Alternative Healing and Medicine
Recent release “The Vacuum Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kaelen Delcastillo is an engaging and compelling tale that explores the incredible gift of natural medicine and remedies that can be found in the world, versus the man-made synthetic medicines that are often forced on people to potentially harmful effects.
Juneou, AK, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaelen Delcastillo, a loving husband and father as well as a first-generation German American poet and pen artist, has completed his new book, “The Vacuum Dance”: a unique and eye-opening exploration of the alternative paths to healing available to those willing to embrace a spiritual awakening.
“To design a visionary drug in a laboratory or to accept sacred plants? To be part of an ancient ceremony or free will with no set format? These were essential questions for the vacuum dancer,” writes Delcastillo. “This medicine dance was bigger than all the pharmacies and more personal than most priests. The vacuum dancer knew these words were needed by his people. The kind of people that could have slipped below alcohol’s mirage into extraction.
“Every day, the dancer saw the mystery that was the earth and the stars, the rain and the sun and the great forces that blessed the dancer’s rhythm. The vacuum dancer’s heart beat the anthem to his life. This may seem like just another day of vacuum janitoring, but this was so much more. The power to be wanting to cash in big or corrupt is the purpose entirely.
“Who owns or claims this healing as theirs? The plant is easier to trust than synthesized crystals. Vacuum dancing in the space and time continuum was so natural. This education is the fruit of tree of knowledge in the imaginations of the garden of Eden. The vacuum dancer can point to the gate, but we all must go alone. To inner spaces of the sacred spiral. These triangles are as old as life itself, growing from the light. This religion comes to you and becomes part of you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kaelen Delcastillo’s spellbinding tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to open themselves up to a new way of healing and living available to all.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Vacuum Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
