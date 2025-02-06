Author Kaelen Delcastillo’s New Book, "The Vacuum Dance," is a Fascinating and Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Strength of Alternative Healing and Medicine

Recent release “The Vacuum Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kaelen Delcastillo is an engaging and compelling tale that explores the incredible gift of natural medicine and remedies that can be found in the world, versus the man-made synthetic medicines that are often forced on people to potentially harmful effects.