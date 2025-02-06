Author Marilyn Holmes Blackman’s New Book, "Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles," Explores Biblical Paths for Spiritual and Physical Healing
Recent release “Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marilyn Holmes Blackman is a powerful guide for those readers who are seeking a life of miracles and divine health. Drawing upon Biblical principles, Blackman reveals how spiritual and physical restoration are possible through faith, prayer, and meditation on the Word of God.
New York, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marilyn Holmes Blackman has completed her new book, “Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles”: a groundbreaking guide aimed at those in need of healing, utilizing a combination of Biblical truths and spiritual insights to present readers with actionable steps towards transformative healing through God’s Word.
“‘Standing Room Only’ is written for those who need healing and/or miracles,” writes Blackman. “It is also for those who are well today and desire to remain well. As you read, meditate on, and confess God’s Word throughout this book, may the illumination of his Word be revealed in your heart. May this revelation be activated by the Holy Spirit as you appropriate these instructions for your healing, maintenance, and prevention of sickness. This knowledge will assist you in breaking free of old mindsets and constraints that hold you in bondage.”
The author continues, “‘Standing Room Only’ outlines biblical principles and strategies for preparing you to stand strong, unmovable, and unshakable until you see the manifestation of your healing. This book will assist you in appropriating the Word of God to ascertain that which has been provided for you through Jesus Christ. It will also provide you with revelatory knowledge, key concepts, and exercises for you to create your model of health as directed by the Holy Spirit. Be intentional as you position yourself to receive all that you need and all that has been provided by our Father in heaven. Living God’s best has always been a part of his plan. Even before the foundation of the world, it was in him!
“May this new shift in mindset and lifestyle become your new now. Now denotes immediately; it precedes the present. Now is the time; as it is in heaven, let it be in me on earth! So to all people, stand at all costs and know that God is God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marilyn Holmes Blackman’s enlightening guide will empower readers to break free from the struggles that bind them in order to open their hearts and minds up to God’s blessings and healing in their lives. With clear instructions and spiritual guidance, “Standing Room Only” provides readers with the tools needed to achieve lasting wellness, both spiritually and physically, by embracing the Lord and his lasting glory.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Standing Room Only’ is written for those who need healing and/or miracles,” writes Blackman. “It is also for those who are well today and desire to remain well. As you read, meditate on, and confess God’s Word throughout this book, may the illumination of his Word be revealed in your heart. May this revelation be activated by the Holy Spirit as you appropriate these instructions for your healing, maintenance, and prevention of sickness. This knowledge will assist you in breaking free of old mindsets and constraints that hold you in bondage.”
The author continues, “‘Standing Room Only’ outlines biblical principles and strategies for preparing you to stand strong, unmovable, and unshakable until you see the manifestation of your healing. This book will assist you in appropriating the Word of God to ascertain that which has been provided for you through Jesus Christ. It will also provide you with revelatory knowledge, key concepts, and exercises for you to create your model of health as directed by the Holy Spirit. Be intentional as you position yourself to receive all that you need and all that has been provided by our Father in heaven. Living God’s best has always been a part of his plan. Even before the foundation of the world, it was in him!
“May this new shift in mindset and lifestyle become your new now. Now denotes immediately; it precedes the present. Now is the time; as it is in heaven, let it be in me on earth! So to all people, stand at all costs and know that God is God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marilyn Holmes Blackman’s enlightening guide will empower readers to break free from the struggles that bind them in order to open their hearts and minds up to God’s blessings and healing in their lives. With clear instructions and spiritual guidance, “Standing Room Only” provides readers with the tools needed to achieve lasting wellness, both spiritually and physically, by embracing the Lord and his lasting glory.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories