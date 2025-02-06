Author Marilyn Holmes Blackman’s New Book, "Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles," Explores Biblical Paths for Spiritual and Physical Healing

Recent release “Standing Room Only for Supernatural Healing and Miracles” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marilyn Holmes Blackman is a powerful guide for those readers who are seeking a life of miracles and divine health. Drawing upon Biblical principles, Blackman reveals how spiritual and physical restoration are possible through faith, prayer, and meditation on the Word of God.