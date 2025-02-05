D. M. Swanson’s New Book, "Charlotte and the Mischievous Cat," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Cat Who Loves to Cause Trouble But Ends Up Saving the Day
Kennedy, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D. M. Swanson, a wife, mother, library director, and influencer, has completed her most recent book, “Charlotte and the Mischievous Cat”: a riveting story that follows a young girl who brings home a stray cat to live with her family, only to be dismayed when Mrs. Brown stirs up all sorts of trouble and mayhem in the house. However, she proves her worth when she saves the day and protects her new family.
A resident of a small town in Western New York, author D. M. Swanson is passionate about community service, education, child development, and reading. She loves history, historical fiction, and murder mysteries, and facilitates a monthly book club at the library she directs. The author is devoted to providing a place for the community to feel welcome and a wonderful atmosphere to cozy up with a good book. In addition, Dawn loves to travel but never forgets her small-town roots where her heart always stays.
“When sweet little Charlotte finds a homeless little kitty seeking shelter and calling for help, she convinces her mother and father to bring the forlorn creature into their cozy home,” writes Swanson. “After diligently seeking to find the true owner of Mrs. Brown the cat, Mother and Father resignedly allow her to stay. However, day after day, Mrs. Brown makes her presence known to the family in the most challenging ways. Just when Mother has had enough of this mischievous cat, Mrs. Brown proves her worth in the most genius and heroic way, cementing her spot in this home and family!”
Published by Fulton Books, D. M. Swanson’s book is an engaging story that promises to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Charlotte and Mrs. Brown’s adventures. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “Charlotte and the Mischievous Cat” will delight readers and help to spark a love of reading in all ages, making it a wonderful addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Charlotte and the Mischievous Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories