Development Company Incorporates AI in Data Strategy
Orases, a Maryland-based leader in custom software development, has established itself at the forefront of data strategy consulting by integrating sophisticated AI technologies into its services. Through offerings such as RAG-as-a-Service (RaaS), AI data management, and generative AI readiness & strategy, Orases helps organizations streamline workflows and unlock the full potential of their data to drive innovation.
Frederick, MD, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Orases, a Maryland-based software development company recognized for its expertise in crafting custom solutions, has elevated its position as a leader in data strategy consulting by integrating AI data management into its service offerings. Designed to help organizations embrace the fast-evolving AI era, Orases utilizes cutting-edge AI tools and technologies to deliver highly tailored, actionable strategies for their clients.
Among its services is RAG-as-a-Service (RaaS), a solution that combines generative AI capabilities with real-time data retrieval. This service empowers organizations to access accurate and up-to-date information instantly by consolidating fragmented data from multiple systems. By eliminating inefficiencies and significantly improving cross-departmental collaboration, RaaS positions businesses to make data-driven decisions more quickly and with greater confidence.
The company also offers AI data management, a service designed to automate repetitive tasks like data integration, cleansing, and reporting while enabling seamless collaboration between teams. Additionally, Orases’ generative AI readiness & strategy prepares organizations to leverage next-generation technologies by aligning their data infrastructure and processes with AI innovations.
Other AI-powered services include data modernization, which transforms legacy data systems into scalable, future-proof frameworks, and data strategy workshops, which help organizations assess their existing capabilities and lay the groundwork for long-term success. These offerings reflect Orases’ commitment to staying ahead of industry trends while equipping businesses with tools to simplify complex data challenges.
With more than two decades of industry expertise since its founding in 2000, Orases boasts a 96% client retention rate and is trusted by organizations across healthcare, logistics, retail, and beyond. Their dedication to combining innovative technology with client-specific solutions has earned them recognition as a leader in data strategy and custom software development.
To learn more about Orases’ AI-powered data strategy services, visit their website at https://orases.com. You can also contact their office, located at 5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, MD 21704, by calling (301) 756-5527.
Nick Damoulakis
301.756.5527
https://orases.com/
