Amy Burkhardt’s Newly Released “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats” is an Enjoyable Resource for Learning How to Create Delightful Treats
“Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Burkhardt is a charming and informative collection of recipes, designed to provide healthy and delicious meals and treats for beloved pets, showcasing themes of nutrition and pet care.
Cooperstown, PA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats,” a delightful and practical guide for pet owners seeking to create nutritious and tasty meals for their furry friends, is the creation of published author, Amy Burkhardt.
Burkhardt shares, “The cookbook is based on food and treats for dogs and cats that I have tried on my own dogs and cats. The food cookbook 2 can be used for both dogs and cats.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Burkhardt’s new book provides pet owners with a variety of healthy and easy-to-make recipes, ensuring that pets receive wholesome and enjoyable meals.
Consumers can purchase “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burkhardt shares, “The cookbook is based on food and treats for dogs and cats that I have tried on my own dogs and cats. The food cookbook 2 can be used for both dogs and cats.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Burkhardt’s new book provides pet owners with a variety of healthy and easy-to-make recipes, ensuring that pets receive wholesome and enjoyable meals.
Consumers can purchase “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories