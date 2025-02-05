Lowell Pritchard’s Newly Released "The Linville River Romance" is a Captivating Tale of Love, Resilience, and Adventure Set in 1920s North Carolina
“The Linville River Romance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lowell Pritchard is an enthralling love story filled with trials, family conflicts, and a breathtaking journey against all odds.
Macon, GA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Linville River Romance”: a heartwarming and adventurous tale that brings readers back to the 1920s, set against the stunning backdrop of North Carolina’s Highlands. “The Linville River Romance” is the creation of published author, Lowell Pritchard, who has been married for forty-three years to his high school sweetheart, Lynda. They have two grown children—Hannah and Haleigh. Lowell has served in four churches as minister of music. He has written and directed several plays and one short film; he has also written several songs. He is retired from Truck and Trailer of Macon, where he was a trailer refrigeration technician, and is currently part-time music director at Peachtree Baptist Church in Byron, Georgia.
Pritchard shares, “In the Highlands of North Carolina, there is a small town called Pineola, where the winters are brutally cold and snowy. In the 1920s, logging and mining were the main ways of life, and the railroad was the only way to transport products to and from the community. Railroad jobs were looked at as prestigious while other jobs were looked at as common. Family values of God, country, and community were held in high esteem. Mountain folklore was the tall tales of moonshiners, protecting the whereabouts of their stills.
“When a young couple falls in love, they encounter many obstacles! Family differences, trials, and tragedies of everyday life seem to keep them apart. Taking matters into their own hands, they defy the odds and embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Will their love be enough to see them through?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lowell Pritchard’s new book offers readers a vivid narrative rich with historical context, heartfelt emotion, and the timeless message of love’s power to overcome challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Linville River Romance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Linville River Romance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
