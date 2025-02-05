Sharon Gaskin’s Newly Released “ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB” is a Reflective Exploration of Faith, Legacy, and the Enduring Lessons of the Patriarchs
“ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Gaskin is an inspiring account of the patriarchs’ faithfulness and its impact on the spiritual journey of believers today.
Memphis, TN, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB,” a thought-provoking journey through the lives of the patriarchs who set the foundation of faith for generations to come, is the creation of published author, Sharon Gaskin.
Sharon Gaskin shares, “Let us look back at our patriarchal fathers who paved the way for us and gave hope to humanity so that we can live on their faithfulness, courage, and compassion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Gaskin’s new book offers readers a chance to delve into the spiritual legacy of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The author explores the lessons of faith, perseverance, and divine purpose that continue to resonate with believers in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
