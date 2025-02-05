Karma Wiederrick’s Newly Released "Flight 614" is a Gripping Tale of Survival, Self-Discovery, and Resilience
“Flight 614” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karma Wiederrick is a compelling story of a young woman’s fight for survival and emotional healing following a life-altering plane crash.
Pocatello, ID, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Flight 614”: a suspenseful and emotionally charged narrative that explores themes of endurance, strength, and finding true love. “Flight 614” is the creation of published author, Karma Wiederrick, who graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in early childhood special education and worked for Head Start and the Pocatello Chubbuck School District, before running her own successful early childhood education program while raising their two children. Later, she and her husband adopted two special needs girls and today run a Certified Family Home that supports special needs adults.
Karma Wiederrick shares, “Nineteen-year-old Rachel Brockman has aged out of the foster care system and gambled everything on her newest online boyfriend from Australia. She’s supposed to meet him in Japan for a week of luxury dining and adventure where she’s expecting he plans to propose. Instead, she’s greeted with an apology letter and a one-way ticket to Sydney. With her hopes high and her money low, she boards the flight that will change everything.
“An accident tears the plane apart, and after falling into the ocean and miles of swimming, four survivors find themselves on an uninhabited Indonesian island. Will they work together to survive, or will the men fight to win the affections of the only woman? Will Rachel endure another cycle of abuse, or will she learn the true meaning of love in the aftermath of Flight 614?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karma Wiederrick’s new book offers readers an exciting journey filled with danger, drama, and powerful moments of self-realization. Through Rachel’s story, readers are drawn into a heart-pounding adventure while gaining insight into the strength of the human spirit and the power of true love.
Consumers can purchase “Flight 614” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Flight 614,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
