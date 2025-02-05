Katherine D. Walker’s Newly Released "The Seed of the Word" is a Prophetic Guide Urging Believers to Rise, Align with God’s Purpose, and Prepare for Spiritual Battles
“The Seed of the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine D. Walker is a prophetic call to believers, urging them to rise, align with God’s purpose, and prepare for spiritual warfare.
Chattanooga, TN, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Seed of the Word,” a compelling call for spiritual rejuvenation, is the creation of published author, Katherine D. Walker.
Walker shares, “The Seed of the Word is a prophetic utterance from the heart of the Almighty. There is an urgency from the Almighty Father for his children to come up higher as we enter the secret place of the Most High. We are seated with Christ Jesus in heavenly places, and from this vantage point, we will receive strategies to war against what’s coming.
"Let the 'remnant' arise! This is not the time to get out the 'rapture rug.' This is the greatest time ever to be alive. This book will give insight into what is coming, how to stay in a submitted position, drive back the darkness, align in total surrender to the Holy Spirit, and through his guidance, how to build, war, and empower the next generation. The Spirit of Truth knows the heart of the Almighty. We will be trained on how to walk in sonship, operate in our kingly authority, and do great exploits to further the kingdom of God in Jesus’s name.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine D. Walker’s new book offers a timely message to equip believers with the knowledge and tools they need to fulfill their divine calling.
Consumers can purchase “The Seed of the Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Seed of the Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
