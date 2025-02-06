Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh’s Newly Released "My Journey to Finding Me" is an Inspirational Memoir of Perseverance and Self-Discovery
“My Journey to Finding Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh is a heartfelt and compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s lifelong journey to uncover her roots and embrace her true self despite a challenging start to life.
San Marcos, CA, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey to Finding Me,” an inspiring personal narrative of overcoming adversity, rediscovering family, and embracing self-worth, is the creation of published author, Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh.
Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh shares, “In chat I believe to be my first memories of life, I see myself sitting on a cot in a corner of a room. I look up to see a beautiful woman with dark auburn hair looking down at me a few steps from where I was sitting. Who is she? Was she talking to me, trying to make me understand why I’m here? Is that my mother? I don’t know. She turned to cer right and walked away, and I never saw her again. Was it a dream or was it real?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh’s new book is a poignant and beautifully written story of resilience, courage, and the search for identity, offering readers a heartfelt look into the human spirit's capacity for hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey to Finding Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey to Finding Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
