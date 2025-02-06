Dianne Clark Clayton’s Newly Released “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” is a Powerful Testament to God’s Deliverance and Hope
“Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dianne Clark Clayton is an inspiring reflection on overcoming life’s challenges through faith, prayer, and the enduring love of God.
Hernando, MS, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!”: a compelling and faith-filled journey of breaking free from life’s struggles through God’s divine guidance and love. “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” is the creation of published author, Dianne Clark Clayton, a dedicated mother and grandmother who resides in Mississippi.
Dianne Clark Clayton shares, “Truly, Your Exodus is At Hand! I am here to tell you in this book that you shouldn’t give up hope of being free from bondage. GOD didn’t create anyone to be bound by anything or anybody. With HIM ALL things are absolutely possible! So be encouraged with the message of the theme of my lived-out journey with the summary of the Bible story of the Israelites’ exodus out of Egypt in this book. The Israelites were slaves for four hundred years to Pharaoh in Egypt where their lives were miserable and hard. They cried to GOD in prayer, and HE heard their cry and sent them a deliverer by the name of Moses. You might say, 'You don’t know what I am going through, and how long I have been in this bondage. How can you help me when I can’t help myself?' I had some hopeless emotions and thoughts like those too, But GOD, HE brought me out of the lengthy bondage I was in. Please read my book with an open heart and an open mind, ready to receive what GOD has for you. HE always wants the best for everyone, whether they choose to receive it or not. GOD is not a taskmaster, but HE gives everyone the freedom of choice. Please make the right and best choice; choose freedom, whereby, you will be choosing life! I am cheering you on and believing that all that the devil has meant for evil, GOD will make it good for you. Once again, Your Exodus is At Hand! TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dianne Clark Clayton’s new book is a moving spiritual guide that draws from personal experiences and Biblical principles to encourage readers to embrace freedom, faith, and God’s boundless love.
Consumers can purchase “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dianne Clark Clayton shares, “Truly, Your Exodus is At Hand! I am here to tell you in this book that you shouldn’t give up hope of being free from bondage. GOD didn’t create anyone to be bound by anything or anybody. With HIM ALL things are absolutely possible! So be encouraged with the message of the theme of my lived-out journey with the summary of the Bible story of the Israelites’ exodus out of Egypt in this book. The Israelites were slaves for four hundred years to Pharaoh in Egypt where their lives were miserable and hard. They cried to GOD in prayer, and HE heard their cry and sent them a deliverer by the name of Moses. You might say, 'You don’t know what I am going through, and how long I have been in this bondage. How can you help me when I can’t help myself?' I had some hopeless emotions and thoughts like those too, But GOD, HE brought me out of the lengthy bondage I was in. Please read my book with an open heart and an open mind, ready to receive what GOD has for you. HE always wants the best for everyone, whether they choose to receive it or not. GOD is not a taskmaster, but HE gives everyone the freedom of choice. Please make the right and best choice; choose freedom, whereby, you will be choosing life! I am cheering you on and believing that all that the devil has meant for evil, GOD will make it good for you. Once again, Your Exodus is At Hand! TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dianne Clark Clayton’s new book is a moving spiritual guide that draws from personal experiences and Biblical principles to encourage readers to embrace freedom, faith, and God’s boundless love.
Consumers can purchase “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories