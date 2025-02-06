Annabelle Mayes’s Newly Released "Hosea, In the Highest" is an Insightful Guide to Embracing Faith and Living a Christ-Centered Life
“Hosea, In the Highest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annabelle Mayes is an inspiring collection of reflections and guidance on accepting Jesus, cultivating love, and living a life aligned with God’s will.
Whiteland, IN, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hosea, In the Highest”: a thoughtful exploration of faith, love, and the steps to living a Christ-centered life that brings joy and eternal rewards. “Hosea, In the Highest” is the creation of published author, Annabelle Mayes.
Mayes shares, “Hosea in the Highest is about a life with God and His Son, Jesus. Each article informs the reader how and why to live a life with love in their heart, mind, and soul. It tells the reader when to accept Jesus, the Son of God, who died on the cross, so life will be eternal. It recommends how to live a good life in this world that is full of sinful acts. When one accepts Jesus, they will have eternal life. When one lives a Christian life, one is pleasing God’s ways. Living a good life when accepting Jesus into their life will bring rewards for eternal life forever and ever. When one accepts Jesus, they should be recommended to read the Bible and go to a church of their choice. Worshipping God with family and friends brings contentment and joy to one’s life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annabelle Mayes’s new book is a heartfelt reminder of the transformative power of faith, offering readers clear and actionable steps to live a life pleasing to God while preparing for eternal rewards.
Consumers can purchase “Hosea, In the Highest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hosea, In the Highest,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
