Robert Schmidt’s Newly Released "Thank You God" is a Heartwarming and Interactive Faith-Based Children’s Book
“Thank You God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Schmidt is a unique combination of music, storytelling, and coloring, designed to teach children about Jesus in an engaging and creative way.
Jacksonville, FL, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Thank You God”: a delightful faith-based coloring book that incorporates music to inspire children to connect with Jesus. “Thank You God” is the creation of published author, Robert Schmidt, who was born to a professional country Western singer. His mother started teaching him to sing at age three, playing guitar and banjo by age five, and touring by age seven. Bob has devoted all of his music to Jesus. All of his music is now faith-based with scripture in the lyrics. He now continues to write, play, and record with his band Redeemed.
Robert Schmidt shares, “Robert Schmidt’s love for music created the lyrics for 'Thank You, God.' When his daughter was born, he would play music to her on a toy xylophone piano. He soon found that he was playing the same tune. As he continued to play to her at bedtime, the words to the tune became the song 'Thank You, God.' His idea was for the song to become a book, but in prayer, the idea came for the song to be a coloring book to teach children about Jesus. The coloring book has a QR code that, when opened, will play the song and a video of the song. The pages of the coloring book will line up with the music and video.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Schmidt’s new book offers an innovative way to engage children with scripture and music through its interactive features. The book encourages learning about Jesus in a format that blends creativity, music, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Thank You God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank You God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
