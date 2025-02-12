Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Randolph, MA, on 04/22/2025
Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with high-functioning autism in the world. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.
Randolph, MA, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has served as an inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.
In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.
Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.
