Author Michael B. Hamlet’s New Book, "The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who Makes a Magical Discovery

Recent release “The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael B. Hamlet follows a young boy and his canine companion as they set off on a grand adventure with their forest friends. But after seeing his animal friends in trouble, Hillbilly Boy vows to do whatever he can to help them and finds the solution in the most unlikely of places.