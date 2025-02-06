Author Michael B. Hamlet’s New Book, "The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who Makes a Magical Discovery
Recent release “The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael B. Hamlet follows a young boy and his canine companion as they set off on a grand adventure with their forest friends. But after seeing his animal friends in trouble, Hillbilly Boy vows to do whatever he can to help them and finds the solution in the most unlikely of places.
Upper Marlboro, MD, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael B. Hamlet has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug”: a riveting tale of an adventurous young boy and his dog who find a magical way to help their forest-dwelling animal friends.
“My name is Michael B. Hamlet, and I was born and raised in Logan County, West Virginia,” shares the author. “I wrote this book because growing up, I played outside most of my childhood, where I had to come up with my own games. My goal is for the younger generations of today to get out of the house and venture out into the forest and parks and go hiking.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael B. Hamlet’s engaging and magical story will capture the hearts and minds of young readers, encouraging them to be adventurous and enjoy the outdoors alongside their friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Hamlet’s story to life, “The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug” will delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Hillbilly Boy and June Bug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
