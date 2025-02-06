Author Candace Bertini’s New Book, "A Beach Reed," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Towards a Surprising Future While Ruminating on the Past

Recent release “A Beach Reed” from Covenant Books author Candace Bertini is a poignant tale that centers around Jesper, a young man who has lived in the same community all his life. Despite his mind dwelling on the past, Jesper finds his life moving in an unexpected direction with the help of those around him.