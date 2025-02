Author Candace Bertini’s New Book, "A Beach Reed," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Towards a Surprising Future While Ruminating on the Past

Council, NC, February 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Candace Bertini, a retired registered nurse who lives with her husband, daughter, and their animals in Council, North Carolina, has completed her new book, “A Beach Reed”: a thought-provoking tale that follows one man’s path towards an unexpected future.“Jesper Hawthorne has always lived in the same community, and he loves the coastal land and the ‘island’ lifestyle,” writes Bertini. “The past is on Jesper’s mind, but the present and the people in his life seem to be influencing him toward a future he never envisioned.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Candace Bertini’s new book is a riveting tale that promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Beach Reed” delves into the importance of community, and the impact it can have on one’s life.Readers can purchase “A Beach Reed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.