Author Marcy Wegeler’s New Book, "Deja Vu," is a Heartfelt and Engrossing Romantic Comedy That’s Filled with Mystery, Intrigue, and a Series of Mishaps
Recent release “Deja Vu” from Page Publishing author Marcy Wegeler is a captivating page-turner that keeps readers up all night. As children’s book author and café owner Jill Waters wakes up dazed and confused in an abandoned cabin, Hollywood movie star Rex Daniels is hiding out on his private island and embarks on a series of mishaps with a deranged lady he stumbles across in the woods.
Paw Paw, MI, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marcy Wegeler, who grew up on a farm in a small town in Michigan, has completed her new book, “Deja Vu”: an intoxicating work that has readers laughing from the first page until the last. Jill Waters has a good life as a children’s book author and co-owner of a café, until she suddenly wakes up in an abandoned cabin with amnesia. Rex Daniels, a Hollywood star, seeks refuge on his private island when he stumbles across a deranged lady in the woods, marking the start of a series of misadventures with the peculiar trespasser. Meanwhile, Tony Russo seeks revenge after discovering Jill’s family secrets, bringing Jill face to face with the sister Jill never knew she had.
At an early age, author Marcy Wegeler was taught how to garden, cook, and preserve the food her family grew in their gardens. After living in the same small town most of her life, Marcy would loudly complain to her mother that she was wasting her time teaching her how to garden, cook, and preserve food because when she grew up, she was moving to a big city and was going to live off frozen pizzas, pot pies, and TV dinners. Ironically, as an adult, she moved to an even smaller town not far from Lake Michigan, where she now grows her own flower, vegetable, and herb gardens, and one of her favorite things to do besides spending time with her family is to cook large gourmet dinners for them.
Besides her family, a few of her favorite passions are gardening, cooking, restoring old furniture, reading, and writing. Marcy’s talent for telling a great story truly shines through in the captivating page-turner “Déjà Vu.”
Wegeler writes, “Antonio Russo was sitting back in a booth at a Chicago diner, waiting for Thing One and Thing Two to show up. He had just finished going over their list of instructions and had assured himself that they were detailed enough that even a couple of morons like Eddie and Joey should be able to follow them. Antonio, who preferred the nickname Tony, was also known to a few others as Mike Brown, an alias of his. Tony sat back and was sporting an evil grin, picturing all the money he would soon have in his offshore bank account once he finally finished his last and final job. He was so proud of himself. He had made plans to pull off the ‘perfect crime,’ and the beauty of the whole thing was, he knew he would never get caught. He wouldn’t be that criminal, forced to keep looking back over his shoulder for the rest of his life. Oh no, he would be the one who reaped a lifetime reward while the authorities would accuse two others of crimes that he committed and, well…case closed. Tony knew he was smarter than most. After all, he had his master’s degree in accounting and an associate degree in psychology. Tony mentally patted himself on his back once again at the ingenuity of his life plan. He had learned the art of getting deep into someone’s mind while penetrating their bank accounts and stealing them blind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcy Wegeler’s original tale invites readers to fall in love with some of the characters and despise others.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Deja Vu" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
