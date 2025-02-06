Author Marcy Wegeler’s New Book, "Deja Vu," is a Heartfelt and Engrossing Romantic Comedy That’s Filled with Mystery, Intrigue, and a Series of Mishaps

Recent release “Deja Vu” from Page Publishing author Marcy Wegeler is a captivating page-turner that keeps readers up all night. As children’s book author and café owner Jill Waters wakes up dazed and confused in an abandoned cabin, Hollywood movie star Rex Daniels is hiding out on his private island and embarks on a series of mishaps with a deranged lady he stumbles across in the woods.