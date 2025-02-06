Author Teresa Smith’s New Book, "Angel of Darkness," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds Herself Relying on a Vampire in Order to Protect Her from Those Who Seek to Harm Her

Recent release “Angel of Darkness” from Page Publishing author Teresa Smith is a compelling novel that centers around Lily Webb, a young girl who discovers that those who are supposed to protect her are secretly in a cult and out to hurt her. When a dangerous agent of darkness, a vampire, enters her life, Lily must rely on him in order to survive.