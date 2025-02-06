Author Teresa Smith’s New Book, "Angel of Darkness," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds Herself Relying on a Vampire in Order to Protect Her from Those Who Seek to Harm Her
Recent release “Angel of Darkness” from Page Publishing author Teresa Smith is a compelling novel that centers around Lily Webb, a young girl who discovers that those who are supposed to protect her are secretly in a cult and out to hurt her. When a dangerous agent of darkness, a vampire, enters her life, Lily must rely on him in order to survive.
Warren, MI, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Smith, a native of Detroit, Michigan, has completed her new book, “Angel of Darkness”: a gripping thriller that follows a young girl and her vampire protector as she struggles to survive against a dangerous cult who is out to destroy her.
“Lily Webb is a girl who keeps to herself,” writes Smith. “She lives with her mother and brother Michael in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lily has cerebral palsy; in time, she discovers something about herself, that she has a gift. Everyone that’s around her is supposed to protect her and keep her safe, yet the people that she trusts are out to hurt and kill her—her mother, the police, along with the church. They’re all in a cult. Along comes the one person who saves her—Nico, her angel of darkness. A vampire.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Smith’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Lily’s journey to survive, even if it means placing her trust in a blood-sucking creature of the night. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Angel of Darkness” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the riveting conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Angel of Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
