Author Dianna Hong’s New Book, "Trovantay's Smiles," is a Charming Story of a Baby Who, Despite the Struggles He Endures, Always Has a Bright Smile on His Face
Recent release “Trovantay's Smiles” from Page Publishing author Dianna Hong is an adorable story that follows Trovantay, a baby who is born one month prematurely. Despite this and the ensuing difficulties he faces, Trovantay faces each of his challenges head on with a smile that can light up an entire room.
New York, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dianna Hong, who was born in Vietnam and currently resides in Louisiana with her husband and two dogs, has completed her new book, “Trovantay's Smiles”: a heartfelt tale of a baby boy who always manages to have a smile on his face despite whatever struggles life throws his way.
“A little baby boy was born early,” writes Hong. “He came across different challenges. He was a loud baby but somehow managed to always smile.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dianna Hong’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s grandson, while the author was going through a major medical illness. With colorful artwork to help bring Hong’s story to life, the author shares “Trovantay’s Smiles” in the hopes of putting a smile on the face of her readers, encouraging them to have faith and hope no matter the challenges they may endure.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Trovantay's Smiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A little baby boy was born early,” writes Hong. “He came across different challenges. He was a loud baby but somehow managed to always smile.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dianna Hong’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s grandson, while the author was going through a major medical illness. With colorful artwork to help bring Hong’s story to life, the author shares “Trovantay’s Smiles” in the hopes of putting a smile on the face of her readers, encouraging them to have faith and hope no matter the challenges they may endure.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Trovantay's Smiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories