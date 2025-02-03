Dr. Ailin Iwan's New Book, "The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom," is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Where Readers Shall Unfold the Story Based on Certain Moral Principles

"The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom" (by Dr. Ailin Iwan) from Newman Springs Publishing is a captivating story of an arrogant big frog in a small pond who wanted other animals to call him prince until he met a small bird who shared stories from the bigger world. The frog was later captured by humans and was kept in a small aquarium. As readers follow along, they will be given the opportunity to decide how the frog prince story plays out and which sort of ending they would like to read.