Dr. Ailin Iwan's New Book, "The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom," is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Where Readers Shall Unfold the Story Based on Certain Moral Principles
"The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom" (by Dr. Ailin Iwan) from Newman Springs Publishing is a captivating story of an arrogant big frog in a small pond who wanted other animals to call him prince until he met a small bird who shared stories from the bigger world. The frog was later captured by humans and was kept in a small aquarium. As readers follow along, they will be given the opportunity to decide how the frog prince story plays out and which sort of ending they would like to read.
San Francisco, CA, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ailin Iwan, A Chinese Indonesian educator, author, designer, and poet has completed her new book, “The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom”: a charming choose-your-own-adventure story that follows an arrogant frog who used to bullied his friends in a small pond until he encountered a small bird who told the stories about the world outside the pond. The frog prince was later captured by humans and was kept in a small aquarium. As readers follow along, they will be given the opportunity to decide how the frog prince story plays out and which sort of ending they would like to read. This is a wonderful book with a moral story that children and adults can learn.
Dr. Ailin Iwan earned her doctoral degree in early childhood education from the University of Hong Kong. In addition, she also holds a Masters of Arts from San Francisco State University with a concentration in global citizenship education, as well as a Bachelor of arts (architecture) from the University of California Berkeley with double minors in Business and City Planning.
“The philosophy behind the ‘Frog Prince’ story was inspired by an Indonesian proverb about a frog who lives inside a shell with a limited perspective of the world outside,” says Dr. Iwan. “A series of events happens to the Frog Prince and his destiny will be decided by his attitude in life.” What makes this book unique and fun is that it is composed in two parts: the first part follows a chronological sequence of a story that sets the second part and gives options for children to decide the destiny of the Frog Prince. This book is written with the purpose of educating children about the consequences of having a bad attitude and the importance of true repentance.
“Early literacy is important to develop the habit of reading and to introduce children to the moral values behind the stories. Reading with children can be used as an opportunity to build special bonds between them. Children love repetition for stories that interest them. Children will often pretend to read on their own to adults once they know the stories well,” says Dr. Iwan.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Ailin Iwan’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of educating children. This is her second published children's book after Venus the Global Child: Family Nicknames. With beautiful colorful illustrations and unique branching story paths to choose from, “The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this spellbinding tale over and over again, learning something new each time.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Frog Prince in His Little Kingdom” at local bookstores in San Francisco or online at the Apple iBook Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
