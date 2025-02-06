Author Sean Hudson’s New Book, "Nature's Wish," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Urges Humanity to Treat the Natural World and Each Other with Respect
Recent release “Nature's Wish” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sean Hudson is a compelling selection of poems that offers a poignant message on the importance of caring for one another and the natural world if humanity hopes to continue forward and create a better future for generations to come.
Moriches, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sean Hudson has completed his new book, “Nature's Wish”: a stunning series of poems and reflections that encourage readers to take a hard look at the ways in which mankind treats each other and the natural world, abusing other living beings for their own survival, and why this must end if there any hope for the future.
In “Nature’s Wish,” author Sean Hudson tries to describe a new world in which human survival at this stage in human evolution should not have to depend on the killing of any animal life anywhere in this human world of ours. After all, meat can be grown in a laboratory. He believes that if mankind does continue to evolve as human beings, the world five hundred years from now will look back at this time as being inhabited by a bunch of savages who still believe in the necessity of killing each other in wars all over the planet, and they will wonder how humans ever survived to the present time.
“This disregard for life permeates our world today and is integral to our very existence,” writes Hudson. “And so, in winding up, will we really be able to survive in this world I describe a half millennium from now? Upon examination, I have reason to believe their reaction would render them speechless.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sean Hudson’s enthralling collection is a powerful call to action, urging readers to think critically about the way in which they interact with the natural world and their fellow man. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “Nature’s Wish” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging respect, love, and unity in a time of chaos and division.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Nature's Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Nature’s Wish,” author Sean Hudson tries to describe a new world in which human survival at this stage in human evolution should not have to depend on the killing of any animal life anywhere in this human world of ours. After all, meat can be grown in a laboratory. He believes that if mankind does continue to evolve as human beings, the world five hundred years from now will look back at this time as being inhabited by a bunch of savages who still believe in the necessity of killing each other in wars all over the planet, and they will wonder how humans ever survived to the present time.
“This disregard for life permeates our world today and is integral to our very existence,” writes Hudson. “And so, in winding up, will we really be able to survive in this world I describe a half millennium from now? Upon examination, I have reason to believe their reaction would render them speechless.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sean Hudson’s enthralling collection is a powerful call to action, urging readers to think critically about the way in which they interact with the natural world and their fellow man. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “Nature’s Wish” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging respect, love, and unity in a time of chaos and division.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Nature's Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories