Solidago Management Collects Over 325 Pounds of Food for Food Bank for the Heartland
Omaha, NE, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Solidago Management is proud to announce the success of its recent food drive, which collected over 325 pounds of food for the Food Bank for the Heartland. The effort was a true testament to the spirit of giving and community that drives our small business.
The team came together to make a significant impact, gathering donations from team members, their families, and even valued customers. The collected food will help provide meals to individuals and families in need across Omaha and the surrounding areas.
“At Solidago Management, we believe in the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to contribute to such an essential cause,” said our CEO, Ethan. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the collective effort of our team and supporters make a tangible difference in the lives of others.”
The Food Bank for the Heartland is a vital resource for combating hunger in the region, and Solidago Management is honored to partner with them in their mission. By collecting over 325 pounds of food, Solidago Management was able to play a part in ensuring that local families have access to nourishing meals.
This food drive underscores the commitment of the team to not only providing excellent service to customers, but also making a meaningful impact in the community. Solidago Management looks forward to continuing to support initiatives that align with values of teamwork, generosity, and community-building.
About Solidago Management
Solidago Management is a sales firm specializing in campaigns on behalf of the most successful Fortune 500 companies in the nation. We are committed to creating growth opportunities for both our team and the communities we serve.
The team came together to make a significant impact, gathering donations from team members, their families, and even valued customers. The collected food will help provide meals to individuals and families in need across Omaha and the surrounding areas.
“At Solidago Management, we believe in the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to contribute to such an essential cause,” said our CEO, Ethan. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the collective effort of our team and supporters make a tangible difference in the lives of others.”
The Food Bank for the Heartland is a vital resource for combating hunger in the region, and Solidago Management is honored to partner with them in their mission. By collecting over 325 pounds of food, Solidago Management was able to play a part in ensuring that local families have access to nourishing meals.
This food drive underscores the commitment of the team to not only providing excellent service to customers, but also making a meaningful impact in the community. Solidago Management looks forward to continuing to support initiatives that align with values of teamwork, generosity, and community-building.
About Solidago Management
Solidago Management is a sales firm specializing in campaigns on behalf of the most successful Fortune 500 companies in the nation. We are committed to creating growth opportunities for both our team and the communities we serve.
Contact
Solidago ManagementContact
Ethan Sabata
402.318.5971
https://solidagomanagement.com/
Ethan Sabata
402.318.5971
https://solidagomanagement.com/
Categories