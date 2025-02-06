Charles R. Rogers’s Newly Released, “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change,” Explores Community Collaboration in a Changing Rural Landscape
“The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles R. Rogers is a captivating exploration of challenges and partnerships within the Brazos Valley, Texas, blending community narratives with themes of growth and resilience.
College Station, TX, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change”: a compelling narrative weaving tales of collaboration and the shifting dynamics of a thriving college community. “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change” is the creation of published author, Charles R. Rogers, a native of Southwest Mississippi whose career in public relations and sales has taken him to many interesting places over the years.
Rogers shares, “Whether it is the increased traffic of a game weekend or the issues involved with adding over seventy thousand students to the population of the area annually, life in a college town like College Station, Texas, can present a variety of challenges.
"Follow the cases and issues raised in this book as they play out in the Brazos Valley.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles R. Rogers’s new book delves into stories of adaptation, illustrating the Brazos Valley's unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Consumers can purchase “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rogers shares, “Whether it is the increased traffic of a game weekend or the issues involved with adding over seventy thousand students to the population of the area annually, life in a college town like College Station, Texas, can present a variety of challenges.
"Follow the cases and issues raised in this book as they play out in the Brazos Valley.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles R. Rogers’s new book delves into stories of adaptation, illustrating the Brazos Valley's unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Consumers can purchase “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Brazos Valley Files: Cooperation and Change,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories