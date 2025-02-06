El Jai Macoy’s New Book, "Are You Kidney(ing) Me: My Personal Experience with Kidney Disease," Offers Readers a Candid Account of Enduring Kidney Disease
New York, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author El Jai Macoy, a proud father who volunteers for the National Kidney Foundation, the American Kidney Fund, and Infinite Legacy, has completed his most recent book, “Are You Kidney(ing) Me: My Personal Experience with Kidney Disease”: an insightful discussion of the author’s personal journey with kidney disease, offering readers a look into what life as a patient of kidney disease is like.
“Approximately 10 percent of the world population and 15 percent of the US adult population are affected by chronic kidney disease,” writes Macoy. “Nine out of ten people with kidney disease are unaware they have it, and half of those with severely reduced kidney function but not yet on dialysis do not know they have kidney disease.
“Kidney disease is the fastest-growing noncommunicable disease in the US, usually with no signs or symptoms until the late stages and kills more people each year than breast or prostate cancer.
“In ‘Are You Kidney(ing) Me’, the odyssey of kidney disease is transformed into a journey of hope, joy, and the indomitable human spirit. Articulated through the voice of an actual patient, this account provides insight into the life of a kidney patient from prognosis to transplantation.”
Published by Fulton Books, El Jai Macoy’s book offers a beacon of light to those navigating the complexities of kidney disease, serving as a reminder that the greatest courage is found in the ability to smile through the struggle. Deeply personal and candid, “Are You Kidney(ing) Me: My Personal Experience with Kidney Disease” promises to provide encouragement to those experiencing the same issues, as well as providing guidance to those hoping to avoid this fate.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Are You Kidney(ing) Me: My Personal Experience with Kidney Disease” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Approximately 10 percent of the world population and 15 percent of the US adult population are affected by chronic kidney disease,” writes Macoy. “Nine out of ten people with kidney disease are unaware they have it, and half of those with severely reduced kidney function but not yet on dialysis do not know they have kidney disease.
“Kidney disease is the fastest-growing noncommunicable disease in the US, usually with no signs or symptoms until the late stages and kills more people each year than breast or prostate cancer.
“In ‘Are You Kidney(ing) Me’, the odyssey of kidney disease is transformed into a journey of hope, joy, and the indomitable human spirit. Articulated through the voice of an actual patient, this account provides insight into the life of a kidney patient from prognosis to transplantation.”
Published by Fulton Books, El Jai Macoy’s book offers a beacon of light to those navigating the complexities of kidney disease, serving as a reminder that the greatest courage is found in the ability to smile through the struggle. Deeply personal and candid, “Are You Kidney(ing) Me: My Personal Experience with Kidney Disease” promises to provide encouragement to those experiencing the same issues, as well as providing guidance to those hoping to avoid this fate.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Are You Kidney(ing) Me: My Personal Experience with Kidney Disease” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories