Author Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens’s New Book, "Blind But See," is a Stirring Novel That Centers Around the Relationship of a Woman and Her Adoptive Mother

Recent release “Blind But See” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens is a compelling story that follows Contessa, a blind woman who is adopted at the age of eighteen by a kind woman named Savanna. Together, Contessa and Savanna encounter a myriad of experiences while living together and supporting each other across the country.