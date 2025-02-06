Author Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens’s New Book, "Blind But See," is a Stirring Novel That Centers Around the Relationship of a Woman and Her Adoptive Mother
Recent release “Blind But See” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens is a compelling story that follows Contessa, a blind woman who is adopted at the age of eighteen by a kind woman named Savanna. Together, Contessa and Savanna encounter a myriad of experiences while living together and supporting each other across the country.
Sacramento, CA, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens, a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, who lives with her mom and their two cats in California, has completed her new book “Blind But See”: a poignant story of a blind woman’s story as she recounts the life she shared with her adoptive mother.
“This is the story of Savanna Hastings, told by her adopted daughter, Contessa,” writes Bandaccari-Stephens. “Spanning more than a lifetime and travelling between the East and West coasts of the USA, this is a story full of romance and heartache and surprises. However, perhaps in the end, it’s a story of people and their spirit to make something of themselves.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens’s enthralling tale is a beautiful tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, offering readers a candid and character-driven novel that promises to keep them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blind But See” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is the story of Savanna Hastings, told by her adopted daughter, Contessa,” writes Bandaccari-Stephens. “Spanning more than a lifetime and travelling between the East and West coasts of the USA, this is a story full of romance and heartache and surprises. However, perhaps in the end, it’s a story of people and their spirit to make something of themselves.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Theresa A. Bandaccari-Stephens’s enthralling tale is a beautiful tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, offering readers a candid and character-driven novel that promises to keep them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blind But See” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories