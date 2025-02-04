Associated Printing Productions Inc., Announces Acquisition of All In One Mail Shop, Inc. dba All In One Marketing Solutions
Miami Lakes, FL, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Associated Printing Productions Inc. (APPi), a leader in high-quality printing, mailing and fulfillment solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of All In One Mail Shop, Inc. dba All In One Marketing Solutions. Bringing together two industry powerhouses with a combined legacy of over 75 years’ experience. This dynamic merger solidifies APPi as a premier full-service printing and mailing company, offering unmatched expertise, innovation, and efficiency to businesses nationwide.
The integration of All In One Marketing Solutions into APPi’s operations will provide businesses with a seamless, end-to-end suite of services, including offset and digital printing, direct mail campaigns, fulfillment services, and customized marketing solutions. By combining resources and expertise, APPi is positioned to offer greater efficiency, innovation, and customer-focused solutions. Together, these two companies represent a legacy of strength, growth, and excellence, now operating under one powerful name — APPi.
"We are thrilled to welcome All In One Marketing Solutions to the APPi family," said John Beadel, President of APPi. "This acquisition aligns with our commitment to enhancing customer experiences and providing innovative solutions. Together, we are stronger and better equipped to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s competitive landscape. This union marks the beginning of a new era in the printing and direct marketing industry, where efficiency, expertise, and results take center stage.”
About Associated Printing Productions, Inc.: Associated Printing Productions, Inc. (APPI) is a leading provider of offset and digital printing, mailing, signage and fulfillment services, specializing in high-quality printing solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, APPi has been serving the South Florida community since 1991.
The integration of All In One Marketing Solutions into APPi’s operations will provide businesses with a seamless, end-to-end suite of services, including offset and digital printing, direct mail campaigns, fulfillment services, and customized marketing solutions. By combining resources and expertise, APPi is positioned to offer greater efficiency, innovation, and customer-focused solutions. Together, these two companies represent a legacy of strength, growth, and excellence, now operating under one powerful name — APPi.
"We are thrilled to welcome All In One Marketing Solutions to the APPi family," said John Beadel, President of APPi. "This acquisition aligns with our commitment to enhancing customer experiences and providing innovative solutions. Together, we are stronger and better equipped to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s competitive landscape. This union marks the beginning of a new era in the printing and direct marketing industry, where efficiency, expertise, and results take center stage.”
About Associated Printing Productions, Inc.: Associated Printing Productions, Inc. (APPI) is a leading provider of offset and digital printing, mailing, signage and fulfillment services, specializing in high-quality printing solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, APPi has been serving the South Florida community since 1991.
Contact
Associated Printing Productions, Inc.Contact
John Beadel
305-623-7600
www.appi1.com
John Beadel
305-623-7600
www.appi1.com
Categories