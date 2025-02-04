Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Ellis, KS, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more efficient and less physically demanding while prioritizing safety.
The newly developed mount, integrated with a winch system, enables seamless weighing and transportation of calves within the cage. This attachment allows farmers and ranchers to lift the calf with ease, reducing strain on the producer’s back while eliminating unnecessary stress on the calf and the cage. By facilitating essential tasks such as tagging, weighing, or treating newborn calves, the calf lift attachment enhances both productivity and animal welfare.
Fast Catch is the only calf catcher on the market with a cage that raises and lowers over a calf. This innovative design ensures that cattle producers remain safe from protective mother cows, significantly reducing the risk of injury. Catching calves is now simple and easy with Fast Catch attached to your side-by-side, providing a reliable and efficient solution for ranchers.
“Our primary goal has always been to simplify the cattle producer’s job while ensuring maximum safety,” said Loran Gottschalk, Inventor and CEO of Fast Catch Calf Catcher. “This new attachment aligns perfectly with that mission, providing ranchers with an efficient, stress-free way to handle calves.”
Already adopted by many satisfied customers, the calf lift attachment has proven to be a valuable addition to the Fast Catch Calf Catcher system. By streamlining the calf-working process, it significantly improves workflow and reduces the physical toll on producers.
Fast Catch Calf Catcher remains dedicated to developing innovative solutions that support cattle producers in their daily operations. With safety and efficiency at the forefront, the company continues to lead the industry in practical, high-quality livestock handling equipment.
For more information about the new calf lift attachment or to place an order, visit https://www.fast-catch.com or contact Fast Catch at 785-785-656-4714.
Contact
Fast CatchContact
Loran Gottschalk
785-656-4714
https://www.fast-catch.com
