The Gaygency Earns Official LGBT Business Enterprise® (LGBTBE®) Certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)
New York, NY, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Gaygency is thrilled to announce its certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. As the leading voice for LGBTQ-owned businesses across the nation, the NGLCC plays a vital role in connecting LGBTQ enterprises with corporate and government partnerships.
“We’re excited to welcome The Gaygency to our growing network of certified LGBT Business Enterprises and to the many opportunities available within our corporate partnerships and supplier diversity programs,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. “America’s LGBTQ business owners, including the estimated 1.4 million represented in our groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, contribute over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and generate thousands of jobs across the country. The Gaygency’s addition to our network is a testament to the vital role LGBTQ businesses play in driving economic progress.”
With this certification, The Gaygency gains access to a range of benefits, including participation in the supplier diversity programs of the NGLCC’s corporate partners, educational resources, and opportunities to build strategic business partnerships with other LGBTBEs. The agency will also be actively involved in the NGLCC’s events, such as the International Business & Leadership Conference, further fostering global collaboration among LGBTQ-owned enterprises.
“Being officially certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise® is more than a milestone—it’s a testament to the power of representation in business,” said The Gaygency Founder and CEO Daniel Montelongo. “This certification opens doors to new opportunities while reinforcing our mission: to amplify LGBTQ+ voices, foster authentic connections, and create campaigns that don’t just drive growth, but progress. We’re honored to join this network of change makers building a stronger, more inclusive economy.”
About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBTQ community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBTQ-owned businesses. With more than 400 corporate partners and 72 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBTQ business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.
www.nglcc.org
NGLCC Media Contact
Press@nglcc.org
202.234.9181
About The Gaygency
The Gaygency is an LGBTQ+-owned digital marketing agency dedicated to amplifying authentic representation and fostering meaningful connections between brands and the LGBTQ+ community. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in New York City, The Gaygency partners with LGBTQ+ businesses and allies to create bold, data-driven campaigns that inspire action and drive impact. With a mission rooted in advocacy and progress, The Gaygency ensures that marketing isn’t just about reaching audiences—it’s about resonating with them. For more information, visit www.thegaygency.com.
The Gaygency Media Contact
press@thegaygency.com
917.946.3613
