Purple Unicorn Enterprises and Ethos= Everything From Within Partner to Support Entertainment Professionals Seeking Career Transitions
Tampa, FL, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Purple Unicorn Enterprises, a leader in career coaching and candidate lifecycle solutions, has partnered with Ethos= Everything From Within, a company specializing in science-based personal and professional coaching and consulting, to offer a transformative workshop for entertainment industry professionals looking to pivot to new careers.
The workshop will take a holistic approach, starting with mindset and emotional preparation for the transition, followed by strategies for leveraging existing skills and navigating the job market. Attendees will gain both the mental clarity and practical tools needed for a successful career change in today’s market.
“This partnership is about empowering professionals who are ready for a change but need support in navigating both the emotional and practical aspects of a career pivot,” says Jenni Smith, CEO and Founder of Purple Unicorn Enterprises. “We provide the structure and guidance to help participants confidently transition into new industries.”
Kim Spikes, Co-founder of Ethos= Everything From Within and expert in performance and leadership coaching and consulting, adds, “I spent over 15 years in entertainment, and leaving was initially daunting and isolating - but taking the leap has proven incredibly worthwhile.” Dr. Shawn Chrisman, Co-founder of Ethos= Everything From Within and specialist in self and relationship coaching, emphasizes, “Career change is about more than just a new job—it’s about aligning your life purpose with your work. Our goal is to help participants connect with their values and navigate the challenges of career change with confidence.”
The workshop will be led by former entertainment executives, Melissa Rothschild and Kim Spikes and experienced coaches from both companies, offering practical advice and guidance for participants. Attendees will leave with a clear, actionable plan for transitioning to a career that better aligns with their values and goals.
To sign up for the workshop and take the first step in your career transition, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-in-25-reinvent-your-career-beyond-the-entertainment-industry-tickets-1216877165359?aff=oddtdtcreator.
We are committed to supporting those who have been affected by the LA fires. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to The Entertainment Community Fund, which supports the needs of performing arts and entertainment professionals and provides emergency financial relief for people who are unable to pay immediate basic living expenses such as housing, food, utility bills or health care.
About Purple Unicorn Enterprises
Purple Unicorn Enterprises helps individuals transition to meaningful careers through one-on-one coaching and lifecycle solutions. Learn more at https://purpluni.com.
About Ethos= Everything From Within
Ethos= Everything From Within offers personal and professional coaching to help individuals overcome challenges and find clarity in their professional and personal lives. Visit https://ethosfromwithin.com.
Matthew Harris - Chief Marketing Officer, Purple Unicorn
954-559-5450
