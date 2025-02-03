Broadleaf Tobacco in Severna Park, Maryland Announces New Ownership, New Era
Broadleaf Tobacco, a fixture in the Severna Park, Maryland community, is pleased to announce its acquisition by new ownership, marking an exciting new chapter in the establishment's history. The transition in ownership and management took effect on January 13, 2025.
Severna Park, MD, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Under new management, Broadleaf Tobacco will maintain its commitment to providing premium cigars while enhancing the overall customer experience. The new ownership team brings a fresh vision and dedication to establishing Broadleaf as a premier destination for cigar enthusiasts in the greater Annapolis and Baltimore area.
"We are thrilled to take the helm at Broadleaf Tobacco and build upon its foundation in the Severna Park community," said Matt Frye, Duncan Williams, and Ben Alder, the new owners of Broadleaf Tobacco. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and creating an inviting atmosphere for both longtime patrons and new customers alike."
The new management plans to expand the store's selection of premium cigars while maintaining the welcoming, knowledgeable service that customers have come to expect. Staff members will receive additional training to ensure expert guidance in selecting the perfect cigar.
Broadleaf Tobacco will continue to operate at 487 Ritchie Hwy, Suite 101 in Severna Park, Maryland. Regular business hours will be gradually expanded.
For more information about Broadleaf Tobacco or to inquire about our premium cigar selection, please contact (410) 315-8118 or email office@btmdllc.com.
