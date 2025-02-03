Award-Winning Country Trio Southpaw Releases New Music and Video
NJ-based country trio Southpaw has released a new single “Tumbleweeds” and accompanying music video.
Westfield, NJ, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Up-and-coming country band Southpaw released their latest single, “Tumbleweeds,” as well as an accompanying music video. The modern country song is a heartfelt reflection on the fleeting nature of young love, evoking feelings of nostalgia and lost innocence.
Led by the duet vocals of guitarist Colin McConnell and lead singer Christine Radlmann, “Tumbleweeds” showcases Southpaw’s signature storytelling, colored by McConnell’s soulful guitar work and the atmospheric keyboards of Sean Garnhart. Southpaw brings to life the bittersweet memories of a youthful romance, set against the backdrop of classic Americana imagery.
“‘Tumbleweeds’ is about being swept up in something that inevitably can’t last, but is still worth the ride,” says McConnell. Adds Radlmann, “It’s a song that anyone who’s experienced the excitement and heartbreak of young love can relate to. Like a tumbleweed, those memories have a way of rolling through your mind long after they’ve passed.”
The new single is accompanied by a video on YouTube that takes listeners on a journey through the making of “Tumbleweeds.” Says Garnhart, “We have so much fun making music for people to enjoy. We wanted to pull back the curtain so people could experience our playful creative process right along with us.”
Based in New Jersey and North Carolina, Southpaw is a rising star in the country music scene with a modern country sound infused with blues, rock, jazz, and pop influences. A member of the Country Music Association, Southpaw was named Fans’ Choice at the 2024 Josie Music Awards in Nashville, TN, on the heels of being crowned 2023 Country Group of the Year. The band is signed with Deko Entertainment, a leading indie record label and affiliate of ADA/Warner. Southpaw has two full country albums under their belt, with more music on the way in 2025.
“Tumbleweeds” is available on all streaming platforms.
