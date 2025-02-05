Anna May Wong First Chinese American Movie Star Screening Golden State Film Festival TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood February 17 4:00 P.M. Block TT.
Los Angeles, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anna May Wong First American Chinese Movie Star is RicMel Production's 4th film and first feature Documentary, Past Productions-Bequest, Apache Girl and Cochise Legendary warrior have garnered multiple awards in several categories worldwide on the Film Festival circuit. Step inside the life of Anna May Wong as she faces discriminatory practices inside the Hollywood system in the 1930's and watch how she becomes an International Movie Star.
This 60 minute documentary hosted on location in Hollywood at various sites honoring Anna May details her life's struggles as an actor and on a personal level. Nonetheless she rises to fame as an International Movie Star. The daughter of a Chinese laundry owner in Los Angeles faced insurmountable odds against laws in place that specially discriminated against the Chinese people. Hollywood's insistence of using Caucasian Actors in Yellow face did not deter her. Her natural ability in front of the camera and her exotic beauty solidified her place in Hollywood as a legendary Icon.
Contact
RicMel Productions L.L.C.Contact
Richard A. Pines
520-784-3834
ricmelfilms.tv
Imelda Pines
accessmelpines@gmail.com
