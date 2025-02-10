Maria Levato Releases New Romantasy “Journey to Rallem”
Salisbury, MD, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maria Levato announces the release of the her next romantasy book, “Journey to Rallem,” available on April 30, 2025, at all major retailers.
Journey to Rallem is an Adult Romantasy set in The Islands of Rune universe. After losing her loved ones in a war, Josie, a priestess, is consumed by grief. She sets out across an unmapped continent with a group of friends determined to find a way to exploit her connection to the Spirit Realm to bring them back. All the while, larger plots are taking place behind the scenes and events drive her to take comfort in one of her "friends."
Maria Levato's last book, "The Islands of Rune" (2023), broke major barriers that indie authors often struggle with, including: making it into bookstores, selling over 100 copies, and gaining traction beyond her local area.
"Journey to Rallem" is available to the public at all major outlets and to bookstores/libraries through Ingram. Press copies are available for free. Interested parties should email Levato.
Contact
Maria LevatoContact
443-626-9660
www.theislandsofrune.com
Bluesky: @islands-of-rune.com
IG/Threads: @malevato6
