CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all.
Plains, GA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CHOMEX, a leading innovator in modular and prefabricated housing, has introduced the J. Carter Pod, a compact, expandable housing solution designed to provide dignified shelter for homeless communities, veterans, and emergency housing programs. This release honors the late President Jimmy Carter, who dedicated much of his life to ensuring safe and affordable housing for all.
President Carter was known for his hands-on work with Habitat for Humanity, personally building homes and advocating for sustainable, affordable housing solutions. Inspired by his mission, CHOMEX developed the J. Carter Pod as an accessible, cost-effective alternative to traditional shelter solutions.
A Scalable, Durable, and Cost-Effective Housing Solution
The J. Carter Pod is a modular, prefabricated unit that expands to provide a fully functional living space with a bedroom, bathroom, mini kitchen, and living area. Built with premium materials, the structure is engineered to withstand Hurricane Category 5 winds and offers insulated, soundproof interiors with double-pane windows.
Key specifications include:
- Move-in ready design – No additional painting or finishing required
- Rapid setup – Can be deployed and fully set up within one hour
- Durability & insulation – Fire-retardant materials, Ceiling-R25, Walls-R15, Floor-R7
- Affordable pricing – Available for $15,000 including delivery, with a discounted price of $12,000 for bulk orders of 4 or more
A Dignified Alternative to Temporary Shelter Solutions
The J. Carter Pod provides a long-term, human-centered alternative to temporary shelters, offering privacy, security, and stability that traditional tents and makeshift housing solutions lack. Homeless shelters, housing organizations, and government programs seeking a cost-effective and scalable housing solution can benefit from this innovative approach.
"President Carter’s lifelong dedication to housing inspired this model. The J. Carter Pod reflects his belief that everyone deserves a place to call home," said Jake Thompson, spokesperson for CHOMEX.
For more information about the J. Carter Pod, visit: https://containerhomex.com/products/j-carter-pod-expandable-modular-home-prefab-tiny-home-mobile-home
To learn more about CHOMEX, visit: https://containerhomex.com
Contact
Jake Thompson
561-424-6639
containerhomex.com
