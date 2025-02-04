AAEON Diversifies Its SMARC Module Selection with the uCOM-ASL & uCOM-IMX93
Embracing both RISC and x86 architecture, AAEON’s newest SMARC modules cover all bases.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leader in industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, has announced the release of two new SMARC modules, the uCOM-IMX93 and uCOM-ASL, powered by the NXP i.MX 93 Applications Processor Family and Intel Atom® x7000RE Processor Series for the Edge, respectively.
This news comes following the revival of AAEON’s SMARC product line last year, which has since brought a range of x86 and RISC-based options to the market. The uCOM-IMX93 is equipped with the relatively low-power Arm® Cortex®-A55 and M33 processors as part of its NXP i.MX 93 platform, from which it also provides two native CAN 2.0 FD interfaces and integrated NXP 2D Graphic Acceleration functionality.
The module offers dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, one of which supports time sensitive networking, multiple GPIO and HDMI options, as well as optional TPM 2.0, making it well-suited to deployment in portable edge solutions like industrial HMI and smart building control solutions. Moreover, the module’s extensive UART interfaces and -40°C to 85°C temperature range provide a low maintenance, efficient, and more easily deployed module suited to users that require low maintenance, rugged operation on the edge, with AAEON noting its Universal Update Utility (UUU) Serial Download Mode and aforementioned environmental specs as conducive to fleet management solution integration.
AAEON’s newest SMARC offering built on x86 architecture, the uCOM-ASL, features a similarly power-efficient foundation, equipped with an Intel Atom® Processors x7000E Series CPU selection ranging from 6W to 12W. Of the two, the uCOM-ASL is the more advanced when it comes to display capability, offering three high-resolution displays comprised of two DP++ and one eDP output, all of which grant resolutions up to 3840 x 2160.
The module features 16GB of onboard LPDDR5(x) system memory, while matching its contemporary’s -40°C to 85°C temperature range, making it a solid solution for space-constrained, rugged settings. Furthermore, the uCOM-ASL is not only equipped with an industrial-grade CPU selection, but notably, all of the module’s components are industrial-grade to facilitate reliable, long-term operation in extreme conditions.
Industrial communication interfaces that include multiple UART, SMBus, I2C, and a customizable 7-bit GPIO—which can be expanded to 14-bit via BIOS customization—make the module ideal for advanced automation and control solutions. This suitability is bookmarked by dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and PCIe Gen 3 expansion.
For detailed specifications or more information about the uCOM-IMX93 or uCOM-ASL, please visit the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
